US Open: Carlos Alcaraz cruises through to second round while Venus Williams suffers an early exit

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz made it through to the second round of the US Open after his opponent retired with an injury while Venus Williams crashed out at the first hurdle.

Alcaraz was handed an easy passage when Dominik Koepfer retired with the Spaniard leading at 6-2 3-2.

The German rolled his ankle at a grimace-inducing angle minutes into the match before taking a medical timeout to have his ankle taped.

Incredible Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz has moved to 37-8 at Grand Slam events. Among male players under 21 in the Open Era, only Mats Wilander (38) has secured more wins within their first 45 Grand Slam matches.

He was clearly not at full strength and Alcaraz easily converted a break point with a well-placed drop shot.

Koepfer showed grit as he fended off a break point in the third game but was overheard telling his team that his ankle was in terrible shape. He buried his head in his towel after Alcaraz converted on a break point chance in the seventh game.

Down a break in the second set, the world No 75 fended off a pair of break point chances in the fifth game before solemnly walking to the net to resign.

Alcaraz said: "Obviously I want to play battles. I want to play the full matches. This is not the best way to win a match.

"But obviously, playing the night session, I'm happy to come back early, have some rest. Well, a little bit more than I expect before starting the match.

"It's going to be better for me to recover into the next round."

Alcaraz's new sleeveless look drew more comparisons with his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal and his US Open victory in 2019.

"I was thinking about Rafa when he wore that. He won that US Open, right?" added the 20-year-old.

"I love to wear that sometimes in some specific tournaments. Here in the US Open, I was supposed to play last year. This year it's a good, good outfit, so I love it."

Alcaraz will lose his world No 1 spot when the tournament wraps after rival Novak Djokovic demolished Frenchman Alexandre Muller in his opening match on Monday, a result that meant the Serb will replace him at the top of the rankings.

Vintage Stan Wawrinka becomes the oldest man to reach the US Open second round since Jimmy Connors in 1992 with his win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion, produced a dominant performance in a 6-1 6-1 6-0 win over Hungarian Attila Balazs, while former champion Stan Wawrinka reached the second round with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 6-4 win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Alexander Zverev, the runner-up in 2020, is also through to the second round with a straight-sets win over Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

Meanwhile, in his farewell US Open appearance since announcing his pending retirement, American John Isner posted a straight-sets win over 22-year-old Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta, who was making his U.S. Open debut.

Isner fired off 11 aces and racked up 40 winners while defeating Diaz Acosta 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-1).

"It's not goodbye yet," Isner told the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. "I'm actually feeling pretty good, so I'm going to try to keep this going as long as I can."

Venus Williams' 24th US Open was brought to an abrupt end inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two-time winner, handed a wild card at the age of 43, was crushed 6-1 6-1 in the first round by Belgian Greet Minnen.

The American said: "I have to give credit to my opponent, there wasn't a shot she couldn't make.

"I don't think I played badly, it was just one of those days where I was unlucky.

"I was really happy to be here. I love playing here and I really gave it my all today."

Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur had to overcome breathing difficulties to battle past Columbia's Camila Osorio.

The Tunisian had her blood pressure checked at one point before securing a 7-5 7-6 (7-4) victory.

Belarusian world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Belgium's Maryna Zanevska 6-3 6-2 to advance to a meeting with Jodie Burrage.

There was no handshake after the match between Sabalenka and Ukraine-born Zanevska, who said earlier this month she will retire after the US Open.

