US Open: Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are flying the British flag in New York

Can Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter reach the fourth round of the US Open? The remaining four Brits in singles competition will all fancy their chances of making progress in New York on Saturday.

Evans is planning to fight fire with fire when he takes on defending champion and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

The British No 2 is through to the third round at Flushing Meadows for the sixth time in his career after a four-set win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

His 'reward' is a match-up with 20-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz, who picked up his first Grand Slam title in New York last year and added the Wimbledon crown earlier this summer.

Evans, seeded 26, said: "It's a little annoying to have him in the top eight of the draw but it is what it is.

"It will be a good match. I am really looking forward to it and will play aggressively. There's been some upsets on that court before.

"It's a very difficult draw. He will obviously be the overwhelming favourite but it's a good opportunity to play a very good tennis player on a big stage. That is why you play tennis."

Alcaraz has won both of their previous two meetings in straight sets, but Evans boasts a better record on the golf course after the pair played a few holes just before Wimbledon along with their respective coaches Jonny O'Mara and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"We definitely can't half on Saturday night. His strength was his coach who talked him through the match just like in the tennis world. He hits his long iron pretty well," said Evans.

Alcaraz was asked about playing Evans on the golf course during his press conference and the Spaniard said: "Of course, his golf is much better than mine, that for sure. But, yeah, we could play a little bit before Wimbledon. We had such a great time at the course."

The defending champion is expecting a tough test on Saturday: "We played a few times. He's a really tough player. Good serve and volley, good net game. It's going to be really tough. I will play my best. I will have to return very, very well if I want to win that match. Let's see how it's going to be."

Alcaraz a 'good ambassador for tennis'

Evans also spoke about his admiration for young Alcaraz, who has already won two Grand Slam tiles and is seemingly already on the road to greatness.

"I know him exactly the same as you guys (the media). He says hello, very polite, very well mannered. I think he's a very good ambassador for tennis. He's not put a foot wrong on or off the court. He promotes the game very well. He also shows his emotions sometimes, which is nice also. He's not a robot and I think that's important.

"It's nice when the top guys show emotion because it's a tough sport.

"To win Grand Slams in the era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, you can throw Stan [Wawrinka] in there and Andy [Murray] - it's astonishing. If you've won three, that's monumental. Then you talk about the rest of them, it's insanity. They've all done wonders for our sport."

Can Boulter, Norrie & Draper all make it through?

Boulter has reached the third round of an overseas Grand Slam for the first time and is on the brink of breaking into the world's top 50.

The 27-year-old from Leicester faces Peyton Stearns, a young American who she lost to in three tie-breaks in a marathon match in Austin, Texas, in February.

"I actually played probably the longest match of my career against her in Austin this year," she said. "It was a 7-6 in the third, five in the tie-break loss. It was a brutal match. Three hours and 25 minutes.

"I'm expecting a lot. I mean, she's a real talent. She's a great player. The courts suit her a lot here.

"Again, I know it's going to be physical and I'm going to have to be ready and playing some of my best tennis to beat her."

British No 1 Norrie has what looks like another winnable tie against Italian world No 61 Matteo Arnaldi.

But if he gets through, the 28-year-old will run into Alcaraz - or Evans - in the fourth round.

Draper, who brilliantly accounted for 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday, is through to the third round at Flushing Meadows for the second straight year where he will face American Michael Mmoh.

"I think this year I am a much more complete player than I was even last year. I'm trying to play the right way, which is to be more aggressive and come forward more. I think that's a credit to the work we have done," said the 21-year-old Brit.

"It is good, even though I'm relatively early in after my injuries, to be competing more. It's nice to be able to come here for the second straight year and be in the third round. I can use last year's experiences to hopefully improve on my run from last year."

