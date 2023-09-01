US Open: Caroline Wozniacki continues US Open run while Iga Swiatek serves up another bagel

Caroline Wozniacki fought back from a set down to defeat Jennifer Brady and continue her dream run at the US Open, while defending champion Iga Swiatek served up a 20th bagel of the year as she thrashed her "best friend" Kaja Juvan.

The 33-year-old two-time finalist in New York continued to extend her impressive comeback at Flushing Meadows as she rallied from a set down to reach the last 16 with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over American Brady.

"As a competitor and an athlete you always want to win and you have to believe in yourself, but playing here on Arthur Ashe again is a dream come true," said Wozniacki.

"When I retired three years ago and having had two kids, I thought I'd just be here watching. What an honour this is."

Speaking on Sky Sports, Tim Henman said: "There was no panic. Wozniacki knew she wasn't playing her best but she slowly began to get the momentum. She was relentless and kept building on that in the third set."

Image: Iga Swiatek proved too good for her 'best friend' Kaja Juvan

Swiatek grew up with Juvan through the junior ranks and the two dined together earlier this week but for 49 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium the top-seeded Pole had no choice but to put their friendship on hold while she got down to business with a 6-0 6-1 shellacking.

But with friends like Swiatek, who needs enemies? The Pole surrendered just eight points as she raced away with the first set to love in only 33 minutes.

Swiatek opens up the bagel factory in New York

Iga Swiatek has won 8 Grand Slam sets 6-0 in 2023. In the last 30 years, only Serena Williams in 2013 had more in a single season (13).



Swiatek equals Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and Martina Hingis in 2001 for such tallies.



Juvan did at least avoid the dreaded 'double-bagel', finally getting a game on the board 40 minutes into the match for 3-1 in the second and raising her arms aloft in mock triumph to the acclaim of the crowd.

But it was only delaying the inevitable, with Swiatek wrapping up another clinical, statement victory - she beat Rebecca Peterson by the same scoreline in the first round - in well under an hour.

"I didn't like that I was winning with my best friend but I knew I had to be focused and not think about that," said the 22-year-old.

"It's like playing your sister. I don't have many friends and she's my best friend so that was the toughest, for sure."

Despite all her success, Swiatek admitted she was still coming to terms with her lofty position atop the women's game.

"Honestly, I kind of have to learn how to find more joy in that," she said. "I talked to Roger (Federer) about that last week and the best way to approach it is really embrace it and really be proud and happy with your results."

Up next for Swiatek will be Latvian 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko, a 4-6 6-3 6-3 winner over American Bernarda Pera.

There was more disappointment for the home crowd after Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova beat the popular Taylor Townsend, 7-6 (7-0) 6-3.

