US Open: Jack Draper through to second week of US Open after another classy win

Britain's Jack Draper reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time after beating American Michael Mmoh in the third round of the US Open.

The British No 4 silenced the home crowd with a gritty display in a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory on Grandstand, which is the court Draper hurt his hamstring a year ago in his third-round match against Karen Khachanov, forcing him to retire.

He said: "It was a tough match, Michael is an incredible player who has had a great year and I knew would be a challenge. I was proud of the way I came through it.

"Last year was really difficult, I injured myself and didn't want that to happen today. To come through after a tough year for me, I'm very happy."

Draper made a quick-fire start by going two sets to love ahead, before Mmoh, ranked 89 in the world, hit back in the third, but the Brit dug deep to break for 4-2 in the fourth before clinching a huge win.

The 21-year-old has been beset by injuries ever since and was a doubt to even play in New York due to a tear in his shoulder.

Yet Draper, serving with less vim than usual in a bid to manage the problem, still thumped 52 winners to surge into the last 16.

Draper will play the winner of the match between eighth seed Andrey Rublev and Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech on Monday.

Image: Cameron Norrie suffered a shock exit at the hands of unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi

British No 1 Cameron Norrie tumbled out after a straight-sets defeat to unseeded Matteo Arnaldi on Court 17.

An out-of-sorts Norrie, the 16th seed, was beaten 6-3 6-4 6-3 by the Italian world No 61 who came into the tournament with a 1-5 record in Tour-level hard court matches.

