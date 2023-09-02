US Open: Novak Djokovic stays on course for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam with five-set win in New York

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic recovered from two sets down to defeat fellow Serb Laslo Djere and reach the fourth round of the US Open in a late-night thriller on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djere, the world No 38, took advantage of a slow start from Djokovic to win the first two sets before Djokovic mounted a trademark comeback to win 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-3 in a match that finished at 1.30am local time.

Djokovic moved to 38-11 in five-set matches as the 36-year-old found a way to battle back from two-set deficit for the eighth time in his career and only the second time at the US Open when he famously fought back to defeat Roger Federer 12 years ago.

The 36-year-old Djokovic, who is seeking a 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record, will next take on Croatian Borna Gojo.

"It was one of the toughest matches that I have played here in many years and huge, huge credit to Laslo for playing some of the bets tennis that I've ever seen him play," said Djokovic, who advanced through to the fourth round in New York for the 15th time in his career. "I did [give myself a wolf speech] and I'm not lying.

"I did a little pep talk in the mirror. I kind of laughed at myself because I was so agitated and annoyed with the game but I had to force myself to lift my spirits. I've done it a few times in my career before and it worked, a few times it didn't, but tonight it did and I'm grateful."

Taylor Fritz spoiled Jakub Mensik's 18th birthday celebrations with a crushing victory in front of his home faithful

Taylor Fritz played the ultimate party pooper and gave Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik just three games in a 6-1 6-2 6-0 victory on his 18th birthday.

Incredibly, Fritz has dropped just 13 games in his three matches in New York so far. He will face 21-year-old Swiss sensation Dominic Stricker in round four.

"I felt good. I kind of had a clear plan of what I wanted to do, how I wanted to play him," said Fritz, 25.

"I returned well. I was moving really well. Yep, I just played a solid match."

Homecourt advantage With Taylor Fritz now through, this is the first time four Americans have reached the last 16 of the men's singles at the US Open since 2011. With Michael Mmoh still to play, five or more have not reached the last 16 since 1995 (8).

The USA are waiting for a first home men's champion since Andy Roddick 20 years ago and they will definitely have at least one quarter-finalist as Tommy Paul triumphed against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-0 3-6 6-3.

He will face 20-year-old Ben Shelton, who got past Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-0.

Frances Tiafoe, the 10th seed, came from a set down to beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to set up a clash with Rinky Hijikata of Australia.

