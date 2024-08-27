US Open: Novak Djokovic eases past Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Novak Djokovic began his quest to become the first player to capture 25 Grand Slam titles with victory under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.

Having completed the career Golden Slam - winning all four Grand Slam titles and the Olympic gold - Djokovic is aiming to capture a 25th major crown that will see him move past Margaret Court and take sole possession of the all-time record.

The world No 2, who is favourite to become the first player to successfully defend his New York title since Roger Federer in 2008, eased to a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-4 win against Albot to claim a record-breaking 78th win on the main showcourt at Flushing Meadows.

"I wasn't aware of it to be honest. It's the biggest stadium, definitely the loudest we have in the history of our sport," said the 37-year-old Serb, whose win also sees him level with Roger Federer on 89 wins at the US Open.

"The night sessions are the best in the world on Arthur Ashe and ever since the roof was introduced it became even louder. Electric atmosphere. Incredible energy.

"Obviously with some new rules this year with the crowd able to move around, there are a lot of things happening on court.

"We're clocking midnight right now. I love night sessions, maybe not this late but nevertheless it was great fun.

"I wanted to kickstart the tournament in the right way and I think I did."

The four-time US Open champion had more than enough weapons to handle the Moldovan journeyman in their first meeting.

While having never played Albot before, Djokovic said he had done his homework on the 34-year-old, who beat both his younger brothers Marko and Djordje during their playing days.

Djokovic duly avenged the family name in three sets, closing out the match with a big serve to set up an all-Serbian clash with Laslo Djere for a place in the third round.

Tale of the Tape

Albot vs Djokovic: Tale of the Tape Albot Match Stats Djokovic 2 Aces 8 3 Double Faults 10 58% 1st serve win percentage 74% 38% 2nd serve win percentage 57% 1/3 Break points won 6/16 15 Total winners 23 45 Unforced errors 40 78 Total points won 98

Stephens knocked out as teen star Jovic wins

Clara Burel fought back from being bageled in the first set to defeat 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 0-6 7-5 7-5, kicking off the opening night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Burel looked rattled in the glare of the New York spotlight but after settling down and eliminating some clumsy mistakes early on she outfoxed her more experienced opponent to advance to a second-round match against Victoria Azarenka.

"I was a little bit nervous at the beginning and Sloane was playing really well," said Frenchwoman Burel. "I just kept fighting and I found a way."

Burel became the first player in the Open Era to win a women's singles match 0-6 7-5 7-5 at the US Open, and only the second overall at a Grand Slam event after Marta Marrero at the French Open 24 years ago.

Image: Last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka beat Priscilla Hon in straight sets in Louis Armstrong Stadium

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka won her 24th WTA-level match on hard court in 2024 with a 6-3 6-3 victory against Priscilla Hon.

"I think even though I didn't play my best tennis, I was fighting for every point and I was trying to use any shot that was working today," said the 26-year-old, who came to New York having won the title in Cincinnati.

"I'm happy even though I didn't feel my best on court today, I was able to win in straight sets. Especially against someone like her.. very tricky player. She played really aggressive, great tennis today. It wasn't easy facing her in the first round."

Teen star at the US Open

Image: Teenager Iva Jovic stunned Magda Linette in the first round

Iva Jovic, a 16-year-old from California, became the youngest American to win a women's main-draw match at Flushing Meadows since 2000, knocking out 2023 Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette of Poland 6-4 6-3.

"Surprised, but not surprised," Jovic said about the result. "I just had a plan about what I was going to do before we started, and there weren't that many needs for crazy adjustments, because it was going well. So just kind of sticking to that.

"I want to be the best that I can be," Jovic added. "Just get better every day, honestly. Just keep working. I'm on a good path, but there's a lot more to do."

New kid on the block

The US Open is famed for its teenage stars, from Chris Evert and Tracy Austin to Emma Raducanu, and there is a new kid on the block. Born in 2007, Iva Jovic, who reached the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors, is just 16 and the youngest player in the draw



