US Open: Novak Djokovic defeats fellow countryman Laslo Djere, while Coco Gauff also advances

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff made it into the third round of the US Open after they both came through their night matches on Wednesday.

Serbian star Djokovic was given a workover for the first couple of sets, with the 37-year-old even receiving an abdominal massage at one point, before his fellow countryman Laslo Djere retired early in the third set.

Djere was leading 4-2 in the second set when he appeared to be troubled by his hip, and despite every effort to continue he was forced to shake hands with Djokovic, who was leading 6-4 6-4 2-0.

The win enabled Djokovic to become the first tennis player, male or female, to record 90 or more career wins at all four Grand Slam events, and set up a meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin on Friday.

"It's not what we want. It's not what the crowd wants, to see a walkover," said Djokovic, during an on-court interview conducted by 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios. "But he obviously had an injury that took him out of the Tour for some time and he is struggling to come back physically to this level.

"He's such a good player, especially in these conditions. It should've been his second set, honestly. It was 4-2, 15-40.

"Overall, it was a big fight. Over two hours for two sets. I served awful. So playing without the serve, you have to grind, you have to run. So I guess I had to rely on my baseline game."

Taylor Fritz, a quarter-finalist last year, eased past former Wimbledon finalist Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-3 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.

The American 12th seed will next face Argentina's Francisco Comesana, who earlier beat 17th seed Ugo Humbert.

Former finalist Casper Ruud defeated flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-4 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-3) in a rain-affected match to make it through to a meeting with China's Shang Juncheng.

Defending champion Gauff roars into third round

Image: Coco Gauff breezed into the third round of the US Open after a straight-sets win over veteran Tatjana Maria

Reigning women's singles champion Gauff cleaned up a few early mistakes to beat unseeded German Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-0 in a lopsided meeting.

The American roared back from an error-riddled opener to sweep through the second with a New York bagel.

Her victory included an outrageous shot at the end of the first set where a volley spun so viciously it hit the umpire's chair.

Gauff told interview Kyrgios: "I played well overall, I could serve better, I think it could have made the first set a lot easier.

"I am not feeling pressure, I have nothing to lose, I am 20 years old, I already have one Grand Slam under the belt, whether or not it's this year, I have the potential to do more."

Teen star Jovic loses thriller after medical scare

Image: Iva Jovic shakes hands with Ekaterina Alexandrova as heat got the better of her chances of progressing at the US Open

Heat exhaustion ruined Iva Jovic's teenage dream of a third-round meeting with Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open.

American Jovic, who is 16 and the youngest player in the main draw, was a set up against 29th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

But in tough conditions, where the mercury was nearly 40C, the heat got the better of her midway through the second set.

Jovic, from California, earned a wild-card entry for the main draw by winning the USTA Girls' 18s national championship, but she needed medical treatment and had her blood pressure and pulse checked.

Jovic, a semi-finalist in the Wimbledon juniors last month, re-joined the match but Alexandrova took the second set.

To her credit, Jovic came back to life and was agonisingly close to another famous victory in a topsy-turvy final-set decider.

She staved off six match points as a tie-break was on the cards before her opponent eventually claimed a 4-6 6-4 7-5 victory.

Sabalenka is waiting in the third round after last year's finalist coasted past Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 6-1.

Tearful Azarenka battles through migraine

Image: Victoria Azarenka battled through a migraine by wearing shades. She also had her blood pressure checked and was in tears after calling for the doctor

Victoria Azarenka said she suffered a migraine during her match against Clara Burel but the former world No 1 still managed to claim a 6-1 6-4 victory to move into the third round.

"I don't know how I played the match. I just tried to, you know, hope that it's going to get better a little bit," Azarenka said in her post-match interview. "I'm wearing glasses for a reason right now. It looks probably weird and awkward on TV. But I have a chronic migraine sometimes and it couldn't be a worse time to start it, on the match.

"It's just tough to deal with."

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen came from a set down to beat Erika Andreeva 6-7 (3-7) 6-1 6-2.

