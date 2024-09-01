US Open: Dan Evans' dream run at Flushing Meadows ended by fatigue with Alex de Minaur taking advantage

Dan Evans' epic run at this year's US Open was ended by fatigue with Alex de Minaur taking full advantage to race into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

The Briton will leave New York with a piece of history, having won the longest-ever match at the tournament with his five-hour-33-minute first-round victory over Karen Khachanov.

But despite making it through this far in the Grand Slam he eventually paid the price for the physical exertion earlier in the week as he fatigued badly in a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 6-0 loss to the Australian 10th seed.

The first set - and perhaps the match - hinged on an eight-minute game at 3-2 - after a 27-shot rally, which Evans lost, he regrouped to force break point but could not convert.

That swung the momentum in the Aussies favour and he reeled off the next three games in quick succession, including two breaks, to take the opener.

Evans was looking increasingly weary but found the resilience to win a second set tie-break.

But that appeared to take it's toll on his body and after De Minaur, who had British girlfriend Katie Boulter courtside, built a 3-0 lead in the third, Evans needed a medical time out for which he was treated for a hip problem.

He could not recover and De Minaur put his foot on the gas pedal, steaming to a four-set win after winning 12 successive games to set up a meeting with fellow countryman Jordan Thompson.

Evans won just three points in the final-set procession, but left with his head held high.

Image: Jannik Sinner continued his quest for a second Grand Slam title with victory over Australian Christopher O'Connell

World No 1 Jannik Sinner was in no mood to join Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on an early flight home as he breezed past Australian Christopher O'Connell in straight sets.

"It shows that this sport is unpredictable," the Italian said. "Whenever you drop a little bit of your level, if it's mental, if it's tennis-wise or physical, at the end it has a huge impact on the result.

"Both opponents who they lost against, they played some incredible tennis. And it happens.

"So I just watch on my side what I have to do that I guess I have done also in the last period of time, and then we will see what I can do. That's it."

American Tommy Paul is waiting for Sinner in the next round after the home favourite won a four-set battle with Gabriel Diallo.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her quest for a second New York title with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I enjoyed it very much. It is always special in New York," she said.

"I just wanted to focus on myself because I know if I do the right work I am going to be fine.

"It's not like my tennis is perfect, it is weird because I have been number one and winning tournaments, I feel I need to work on some stuff."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open match between Caroline Wozniacki and Jessika Ponchet

Caroline Wozniaki continues to roll back the years as she made it through to the fourth round for the second successive year with a routine 6-3 6-2 Jessika Ponchet of France.

The 34-year-old has dropped just 12 games in her first three matches, but tougher tests will lie ahead.

"I love playing here," she said. "Any time I get to play another match here, I'm very pleased with that.

"I'm thrilled to be into the second week, of course. Then just excited to get to play, hopefully, on one of the big courts in the next one as well and kind of move from there."

Czech Karolina Muchova, who beat Naomi Osaka in the US Open second round followed up that win with a convincing 6-4 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova to book her place in the second week at Flushing Meadows.

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula kept her ambitions of a maiden Grand Slam alive after easing past Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3 6-3 to open Arthur Ashe while Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini won 6-3 6-4 against Yulia Putintseva.

