US Open: Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula in women's final live on Sky Sports at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Aryna Sabalenka will play Jessica Pegula in the women's final at the US Open on Saturday at 9pm, live on Sky Sports.

Sabalenka will play in her second consecutive US Open final after losing to Coco Gauff last year, whereas Pegula is in her first Grand Slam final.

The pair met last month in Cincinnati, where Sabalenka came out on top and she will be favourite to win a third major.

Sabalenka has arguably been the player to beat on hard court, having won the two Australian Open titles.

Pegula will have the home crowd on her side though and will be hoping to repeat Gauff's heroics from 12 months ago.

Coverage from the US Open on Saturday will begin at 5pm live on Sky Sports Tennis, with the men's doubles final as Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson take on German pairing Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.

Also from 5pm, the Britain's Mika Stojsavljevic plays Japan's Wakana Sonobe for the Junior Girls US Open title, on Sky Sports+.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From 5pm - Men's doubles final

Max Purcell (Aus) and Jordan Thompson (Aus) (7) vs Kevin Krawietz (Ger) and Tim Putz (Ger) (10)

Not before 9pm - Women's final

Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (6)

