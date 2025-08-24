US Open: Emma Raducanu makes very impressive start in New York with 6-1 6-2 win against Ena Shibahara in first round

Emma Raducanu made a very impressive start to her US Open campaign as she surged past Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour to reach the second round on opening Sunday.

The British No 1 sealed her first victory at Flushing Meadows since winning the tournament as an 18-year-old in 2021.

Watched on by her new experienced Spanish coach Francisco Roig, who worked with Rafael Nadal for two decades, Raducanu wasted little time in sweeping past the world No 128 with a quality performance in just 62 minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Much stiffer tests will await but this was the ideal start for Raducanu, who said: "Of course I'm very, very pleased with that match. It's my first win here since 2021. I'm just so happy with the way I came through that.

"I'm just very pleased with how I managed myself, managed my game through that match."

Raducanu wants to keep building momentum, and is sensing that with her revamped coaching team.

"I'm very happy. I've got amazing people in my corner over there. I want to thank them," she said.

"It makes every day of the work feel a lot more enjoyable, pleasurable and I see the progress I'm making on the practice court.

"It might not come straight away but I know over time I'm just racking up good days, building and I feel like it has to go somewhere."

How Raducanu made it through to the second round...

Raducanu only missed out on a seeding by one place and quickly stamped her authority on proceedings against 128th-ranked Shibahara, who at 27 was playing in just her second main singles draw at a major.

The gusty conditions made it difficult for both women but Raducanu was much the steadier, beginning the contest with an ace and moving into a 5-0 lead.

The 22-year-old served out the opening set after Shibahara had finally won a game and then moved 4-0 ahead

again in the second.

Shibahara had one chance to pull the lead back to 4-2 with a break point but Raducanu impressively picked up a short volley, pumping her fist and yelling when her opponent netted a backhand, and she served out the contest to love.

Henman: Raducanu stamped her authority

Sky Sports' Tim Henman:

"If you were going to write that script before you go out for the first round of a Grand Slam of how you want that match to go, that was ideal.

"There were a few tight games that Raducanu was able to come through.

"She stamped her authority so well at the beginning of the first and second set. She gave her opponent no time to settle in. Raducanu was a class apart.

"A Sunday start is not easy, so the nerves would have been there but Raducanu dealt with it extremely well."

Navratilova: Raducanu playing with joy

Sky Sports' Martina Navratilova:

"Emma played like the defending champion that she was.

"She did not play like a person who hadn't won match here in three years.

"She only had seven winners but only six unforced errors. So a solid performance. Shibahara hit a lot of winners, but [Raducanu] also let her make a lot of mistakes.

"She was playing with joy. I don't know if she was winning because she's happy or happy because she's winning but the two go hand in hand and it shows on the court."

Bartoli: Raducanu getting close to top players

Sky Sports' Marion Bartoli:

"The two matches she had against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, she lost but was so close to winning against the number one in the world.

"It shows how close she's getting to the top players."

