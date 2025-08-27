US Open: Venus Williams to compete in women's doubles alongside Leylah Fernandez

Venus Williams will compete in women's doubles at the US Open after receiving a wildcard entry with 2021 singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

Williams and Canadian Fernandez will meet sixth seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez in the first round.

The 45-year-old Williams is appearing at her first Grand Slam tournament in two years after making a comeback following 16 months away from the tour.

She competed in star-studded mixed doubles event last week, then in singles on Monday night - both also through wildcard invitations from the US Tennis Association.

Williams was the oldest player to compete in the women's singles here since Renee Richards in 1981 and the third oldest of the Open Era.

She had a tough draw against 11th seed Karolina Muchova, a semi-finalist last year, but made life very uncomfortable for the Czech before eventually falling to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 defeat.

Despite defeat, Williams was thrilled to be back out on court after dealing with injuries and illness.

The American had surgery for uterine fibroids last year, and spoke following her three-set exit about being relieved to be pain-free.

"What did I prove to myself?" Williams said. "I think for me getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy. When you play unhealthy, it's in your mind. It's not just how you feel. You get stuck in your mind, too. So, it was nice to be freer."

In addition to her seven Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams won 14 major titles in women's doubles, all alongside her younger sister, Serena.

Two of those victories came in New York in 1999 and 2009.

They last played together at the US Open in 2022, the year Serena played her final singles match there.

