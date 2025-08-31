US Open: Barbora Krejcikova survives EIGHT match points to end Taylor Townsend's dream run

Taylor Townsend's dream US Open run came to a heartbreaking end as she failed to convert eight match points against former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday.

The American has found herself as arguably the face of the first week after her second-round opponent Jelena Ostapenko confronted her courtside and accused her of having no education and no class.

She used the furore with the Latvian as inspiration to propel her to a shock third-round victory over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva.

With her four-year-old son AJ in the crowd, Townsend looked set to reach a singles Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time but Krejcikova somehow prevailed in a titanic second-set tie-break before clinching a 1-6 7-6 (15-13) 6-3 victory.

Krejcikova struggled to contain her emotions as she said to the crowd: "What a match. Just four months ago I was off the court, I couldn't play. I had a huge pain in my back. I didn't know if I'll ever be back. Now here I am and this is huge. I still cannot believe that I'm standing here."

Townsend dominated the opening set and looked poised to win the second as well, with Krejcikova saving her first match point in the 10th game.

It was the tie-break that really saw the 29-year-old pull off her Houdini act, though, Krejcikova saving her best for when it really mattered to fight off seven more match points, recovering from 3-6 before taking her third set point.

The Czech then took an off-court break, leaving Townsend sat on her chair wondering what might have been, and it was Krejcikova who had the momentum in the deciding set.

Townsend, who still has a chance in doubles, left the court in tears with a towel over her face to cheers from the packed stands on Louis Armstrong Stadium who had roared her on.

"To be honest, I'm totally enjoying this crowd. Even though it's not for me, it's for the Americans, it's fine," Krejcikova said. "I'm looking forward to seeing you again in my next match - I think against another American."

Krejcikova to face Pegula next

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula walloped fellow American Ann Li to set up a quarter-final date with Krejcikova on Tuesday.

Last year's runner-up Pegula did not have the pre-tournament run she wanted, with early exits in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati, but had not dropped a set in New York and swatted Li aside 6-1 6-2 in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Probably the best match, honestly, I've played since before Wimbledon I feel like from the start to finish. So that was encouraging," said Pegula, who picked up titles in Charleston, Bad Homburg and Austin earlier this year.

"Doing everything well, executing my strategy very well and got through it pretty quick."

