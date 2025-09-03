US Open: Novak Djokovic sets up showdown with Carlos Alcaraz after defeating American hope Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic crushed the hopes of American Taylor Fritz to stay on course for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam at the US Open.

Djokovic reasserted his dominance over fourth-seed Fritz with a 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 victory to set up a blockbuster semi-final showdown against Carlos Alcaraz.

The 38-year-old arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium having beaten Fritz in all 10 of their previous meetings but was breathing heavily at times to move past last year's runner-up.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face each other in the US Open semi-finals

Novak leads the head to head 5-3.



Djokovic has won their last TWO meetings at the Paris Olympics 2024 and Australian Open earlier this year.



Djokovic is 3-0 against Alcaraz on hard courts.



But Alcaraz is playing the most consistent tennis of his career.



Alcaraz has won 35 of his last 36 matches.



That one loss was to world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.



Djokovic will now play in his fourth Grand Slam semi-final of the season - marking the seventh time in his career that he has achieved that feat - against in-form Spaniard Alcaraz, who has not dropped a set all tournament and was a comfortable winner against Czech Jiri Lehecka earlier in the day.

The Serb was bothered on numerous occasions by noise from the crowd while he was serving, putting his finger to his lips and blowing ironic kisses after winning the second set.

In the third he remonstrated with umpire Damien Dumusois and Fritz threatened to take the contest to a fifth set, but ultimately Djokovic had the answers.

Image: It's Starsky & Hutch! No it's Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson on Arthur Ashe Stadium watching Djokovic in action

"It was an incredibly close match, really anybody's match," he said. "I thought I was lucky to save some crucial break points in the second and third sets. In these matches a few points decide the win.

"Tough for Taylor to finish on a double fault, he didn't deserve that. In many of my service games I was just trying to stay alive. I'm really proud of the fight that I put in. I wear my heart on my sleeve always."

With victory over Fritz, the 38-year-old tied Jimmy Connors' record by reaching a 14th semi-final here, also becoming the oldest man through to this stage since the American in 1991.

Djokovic saved five break points serving for the first set before eventually converting his second chance, raising his fist in celebration.

Serving for the second set Djokovic was again unconvincing and on his 11th break point Fritz finally converted only to play a dreadful service game at 5-5 and give the advantage straight back.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Djokovic seemed to have one foot in the semi-finals but, spurred on by the crowd, Fritz won the third set.

Strong serving from both men kept the fourth level until the 10th game, when Djokovic applied intense pressure on the Fritz serve. The fourth seed, who reached his first Grand Slam final here last year, saved two match points in epic rallies but double-faulted on the third.

Djokovic, who is looking for his fifth title at Flushing Meadows, celebrated the win with a dance for his daughter Tara as an eighth-birthday present.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Djokovic finesse's K-Pop's soda pop dance in honour of his daughter's birthday after beating Fritz

"The dance in the end, she's going to rate me tomorrow on how good the dance was," Djokovic said.

"She told me how to dance. It's K-Pop Demon Hunters... Soda Pop is the name of the song. Obviously it's a big thing globally for teenagers and for kids, but I didn't know about it before.

"My daughter told me a few months ago about it. So we're at home doing choreography and this is one of them. Hopefully I'll make her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Djokovic now hopes to crash the Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner final that people are expecting, saying: "We know they're the two best players in the world. Everybody's probably expecting the final between them. I'm going to try to mess up the plans of most of the people"

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sabalenka to face Pegula after walkover

Image: Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw from her quarter-final with a knee injury

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was given a free passage through to the US Open semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew through injury.

Less than two hours before they were supposed to meet in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the tournament announced Vondrousova was unable to take to the court.

The Czech's withdrawal means there will be a rematch of last year's final in the last four, with Sabalenka taking on fourth-seed Jessica Pegula.

It is a bitter blow for former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova, who has struggled with injury throughout her career but had been on a great run in New York after beating Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In a statement via the organisers, the 26-year-old Czech said: "I am sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my quarter-final match this evening due to a knee injury.

"I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt again my knee and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury.

"I appreciate all the support this tournament and apologise to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in NY and can't wait to be back next year."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Writing on Instagram, Sabalenka said: "So sorry for Marketa after all she's been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly. Love Aryna."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jessica Pegula against Barbora Krejcikova from the quarter-finals of the US Open

Earlier, Pegula made it back to the semi-finals in convincing fashion by beating another Czech former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-3.

Venus' dream US Open run comes to an end

Image: Venus Williams has bowed out of her 25th US Open after a doubles defeat alongside Leylah Fernandez

The dream doubles run of 45-year-old Venus Williams came to an end as she and partner Leylah Fernandez were dispatched 6-1 6-2 by top-seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the quarter-finals.

Williams was aiming to win her first Grand Slam title since 2017 and her third women's US doubles title.

The 14-time women's doubles Grand Slam champion, playing in her 25th US Open, won the first of her two titles in New York with sister Serena in 1999, three years before Fernandez was born.

Siniakova and Townsend, bidding to claim their third Grand Slam title as a pair, will face No 4 seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the semi-finals.

"What I'm proudest of is it's not easy to come off the bench. It really isn't, and I have never had a lay-off that long. It brought new challenges that I wasn't ready for in so many ways. So I'm very proud that I stayed myself. I didn't try to play another game. I didn't try to play it safe. I went for it, and that's who I am. I go for it. When you go for it, good things happen," Williams said. "Perhaps I didn't get there this time, but I know who I am, and I know that I can work once I have a little chance."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Before the US Open Venus Williams spoke about her goals ahead of her return at the age of 45

On her future plans, Williams said: "I haven't given that any thought. I do have commitments, places I said I'd be, people expecting me to be there the next few weeks. So I have to go and show up.

"If there is opportunity for me to play, then hopefully I can get back somewhere this year. I just don't know. I really don't."

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.