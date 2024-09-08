Jack Draper: Martina Navratilova backs British ace to be in conversation for all four Grand Slams in 2025

Martina Navratilova backs Jack Draper "to be in the conversation" for all four Grand Slams in 2025; Watch the US Open men's singles final - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 1pm and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Sunday 8 September 2024 02:21, UK
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has backed British ace Jack Draper to be "in the conversation" for all four Grand Slams in 2025.
Draper fell short in his quest for a fairy-tale of New York as his US Open dream ended in an agonising semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner on Friday.
The 22-year-old was hoping to become the first British man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Murray in 2016 but he found the Italian world No 1 too good.
The Briton hopes the experience will help him in the future and tennis great Navratilova has weighed into the conversation by telling Sky Sports Tennis he will be firmly in the mix for all four major titles next year.
"I remember playing the first time against Chris [Evert] and Margaret Court, everything was hit a little bit harder, a little bit deeper, a little bit closer to the sideline," said the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.
"I had to run more. The drop shots were shorter. Everything was better.
"It's cumulative, on this court when it's so physical. But it just caught up with him [Draper].
"Next year, if he stays healthy, Jack will be in the conversation in every major. That's a really big plus.
"If he keeps playing like this. The Sky is the limit."
Draper was also hamstrung by anxiety and nerves which saw him vomit multiple times on court during the match.
"It was rough he couldn't compete at his top physical level, because of everything going on in his stomach and his brain," said Navratilova.
"But he still kept it together, and he was in there. Jack gave it absolutely his all, and then some.
"He looks so calm when he's playing. He's been unbelievably calm. Talking to us, he's so relaxed.
"The anxiety, he's got to let that out somehow, as it's maybe eating him up and getting to him. Something has to give here, but we don't see it when he's playing. He internalises it that much."
Draper took to social media on Saturday to express his feelings, saying he is "very proud" of the progress he is making under the guidance of coach James Trotman.
"I gave it everything I had yesterday but it wasn't enough," he said. "I'm very proud of the progress I'm making with my team and I've still got so much to improve and learn… that motivates me so much ! Congrats to a good friend Jannik Sinner in for all you are achieving and good luck for the final!
"Also want to thank everyone for the support and messages I've received it means a lot to me. Always moving forward."
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.