Emma Paton's US Open diary: Mixed doubles mania to British qualifying success
Presenter Emma Paton files her US Open diary with a look back at the star-studded mixed doubles event and qualifying tournament; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from Sunday at 3pm
Saturday 23 August 2025 21:39, UK
Emma Paton landed in New York for the start of the highly anticipated US Open mixed doubles tournament and qualifying for the main draw.
The lead-up to the year's final major has been dominated by the United States Tennis Association's decision to revamp the usually low-key draw into a showstopping curtain-raiser.
Emma Raducanu's partnership with Carlos Alcaraz grabbed most of the headlines, although they were beaten in the first round by fellow British No 1 Jack Draper and his American partner Jessica Pegula.
The move was controversial, with the doubles specialists who normally make up the vast majority of the entrants largely excluded at the expense of the top singles stars.
The $1m first prize did end up going to the only such pair, though, defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.
In qualifying, Fran Jones, Billy Harris, Dan Evans, Johannus Monday, Jodie Burrage, Jay Clarke, Harriet Dart, Oliver Crawford, Heather Watson, George Loffhagen and Jan Choinski and Jack Pinnington Jones all carried British hopes.
In the end, British No 4 Jones reached the US Open main draw for the first time, while Harris, the world No 151, made it through as a lucky loser.
Brit Watch at the US Open
Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara
Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk
Fran Jones vs Eva Lys
Sonay Kartal vs Beatriz Haddad-Maia
Jack Draper vs Federico Gomez
Jacob Fearnley vs Roberto Bautista-Agut
Billy Harris vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda
Mixed doubles makeover
Well I think it's safe to say the remodelled mixed doubles tournament was a success! Played across two days and two courts, and with a host of star singles players (plus big name DJs blasting the tunes on Arthur Ashe) it lived up to the billing!!
Tennis socials certainly had a lot of opinions beforehand (when doesn't it!?) but I for one was looking forward to the tournament and seeing what the singles stars could deliver when paired up with someone for the first time.
Sixteen teams entered at the first round with a box-office line-up that included the mouth-watering prospect of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz teaming up to take on Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. It was a straight-sets win for the top seeds but defeat certainly didn't stop Alcaraz and Raducanu from enjoying themselves!
Despite the big names, after four rounds of action it was the doubles specialists that prevailed in Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori - a team that are well drilled and a well-oiled machine - maybe it was no surprise they won.
Maybe the tournament being a success was the biggest surprise, or was it?
British success in qualifying
I had a chat with Fran Jones at her hotel the day before qualifying got underway (mostly about tennis but also about our favourite coffee spots in New York) and not only was she super relaxed but she was dialled in so I was so happy to see her book her spot in the main draw for the first time in her career.
She was unfortunate not to have qualified automatically to be honest having risen up the rankings to 86th in the world, but she really dealt with the pressure of being the top seed not only getting through all three rounds of qualifying but also not dropping a single set across the three matches. Now let's see how far she can go in the tournament.
Let's also give Billy Harris a shout-out too - despite defeat in the final round of qualifying he also made it to the main draw, as a lucky loser, so we have another Brit in the mix which is great news!
Now roll on the main draw...
