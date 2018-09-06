Matt Wallace disappointed after Ryder Cup omission

1:14 Matt Wallace reflects on missing out on a Ryder Cup wildcard pick Matt Wallace reflects on missing out on a Ryder Cup wildcard pick

Matt Wallace admits he felt he did enough to get in Europe's Ryder Cup side, after missing out on one of Thomas Bjorn's wildcard picks.

Wallace staked a strong claim for a Ryder Cup debut after following victories at the Hero Indian Open and the BMW International Open with a dramatic win at the Made In Denmark last week - the final event of the year-long qualifying campaign.

The 28-year-old birdied five of his final six holes to get into a four-man play-off at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club, with captain Bjorn looking on, before birdieing both extra play-off holes to claim a third win of the year.

Wallace was congratulated by Bjorn after Sunday's victory

A fourth victory in 15 months had given Wallace hope of featuring in Europe's side later this month, only for him to receive a call from Bjorn on Tuesday afternoon to say that would not be the case.

"Obviously I'm disappointed," Wallace told Sky Sports. "That was my goal and my dream and I thought I showed enough on the Sunday to get a pick.

"He [Bjorn] called me up to say how impressed he was and well I've been playing. He was very complimentary about my game and my mind-set and ultimately he said it was not good news.

"I accept that, I respect his decision. I've looked at the people he has picked and he has gone with experience, which I believe they probably need aswell."

Bjorn named four Ryder Cup stalwarts as his four selections, live from Sky Studios, with Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson completing his European side.

Wallace is in action this week at the Omega European Masters, posting an opening-round 68, with the Englishman looking to use missing out on Le Golf National as motivation for the months ahead.

Wallace is up to world No 53 and sits 17th on the Race to Dubai

"I fully back Team Europe now to go and give the Americans a good go," Wallace added. "Hopefully I can be there supporting or helping out.

"I've had a lot of disappointments in my life and my career playing golf, and I've always used it as fire to get better. This is probably one of the biggest ones you can have, so I just say watch this space now."

