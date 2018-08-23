Who makes your All Blacks/Australia combined Rugby Championship team?

Steve Hansen and Michael Cheika have picked their sides, who would you select?

Select your combined New Zealand/Australia XV ahead of their Rugby Championship meeting at Eden Park on Saturday.

Michael Cheika has made three changes to his side which lost 38-13 to the All Blacks in Sydney last week, with props Scott Sio and Allan Alaalatoa replacing dropped pair Tom Robertson and Sekope Kepu, and the injured Israel Folau replaced by Jack Maddocks - who slots onto the right wing, with Dane Haylett-Petty moving to full-back.

The All Blacks have made two changes, with Ngani Laumape replacing Ryan Crotty at inside-centre after the latter's concussion, and Jordie Barrett coming in for Rieko Ioane - Waisake Naholo moving out to the left wing.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our team selector below...

Our coverage of the second weekend of Rugby Championship Tests starts at 8am on Saturday as we first bring you New Zealand v Australia in Auckland, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Attention will then turn to Argentina v South Africa later in the day from Mendoza, with coverage of that clash live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 8pm.

Can Australia and Argentina get even? Or will New Zealand and South Africa be able to make it two wins from two so far?