Johnny Sexton named Leinster captain for 2018/19 campaign

Johnny Sexton pictured after Leinster beat Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final in May

Johnny Sexton has been named Leinster's captain for the 2018/19 season, with Rhys Ruddock his vice-captain.

The fly-half takes over from the recently retired Isa Nacewa, who guided Leinster to a Champions Cup and PRO14 double last season.

Sexton, who has won 76 Ireland caps and has represented the British & Irish Lions on 14 occasions, made his Leinster debut in January 2006 and has added a further 147 caps since then, becoming the all-time leading Leinster points scorer in the process with 1,344 points to date.

"Johnny is a player and person who is always striving to improve and get better and he has driven incredibly high standards during his time at Leinster, where he has become one of the most decorated players in the game," said Leinster coach Leo Cullen.

"He has already carried out the role of captain of the team on a number of occasions and we are very fortunate to be able to announce Johnny as club captain for the 2018/19 season as he is a player that greatly deserves this honour.

"He is hugely excited by the challenge of leading his team-mates over the course of the season as we look to maximise the team's potential.

"Likewise Rhys, we have seen him grow into an outstanding leader at Leinster and indeed he has captained Ireland on tour to Japan and again last season against Fiji and I think that this appointment today is further evidence of that growth.

"You couldn't get two players that better represent the values and behaviours that we want to be judged on than Johnny and Rhys and I look forward to working even closer with them over the coming months."