Joseph Parker ready to start training camp for Derek Chisora as he awaits formal fight offer

Joseph Parker is ready to start his Las Vegas training camp for a clash with Derek Chisora, but is waiting for a formal offer, confirmed his manager David Higgins.

The New Zealander has welcomed a heavyweight fight against Chisora, which promoter Eddie Hearn had suggested could be staged on the undercard for Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Higgins is planning towards a potential fight at The O2 in October, with Parker set to link-up with long-term trainer Kevin Barry in America, and they are hoping to finalise terms very soon.

Asked when Parker intends to leave New Zealand, Higgins told Sky Sports: "Now. If they formally confirm the fight, he'll fly into camp. All we're waiting for is confirmation from the promoter, it's frustrating.

"Confirmation that it's on and Joe will be straight in camp."

Discussing an October date, he added: "That's what I've been told. We're ready and willing, but we're running out of time."

‘Tell me it’s @joeboxerparker next’ @DerekWarChisora is working hard behind the scenes with @rubentabares and the rest of the #warchisora team. A world-level opponent is what we’re after next 🔥 #ChisoraParker pic.twitter.com/yHg5xu1kmz — Hayemaker Boxing (@HayemakerBoxing) August 14, 2019

Parker has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn, who confirmed last week that negotiations were ongoing.

"With Chisora and Parker, there's been lots of talk," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I owe David Haye a call today to try and make that fight."