Lomachenko vs Campbell: Joe Cordina has his eye on more than bragging rights in South Wales

Joe Cordina faces South Wales rival Gavin Gwynne on Saturday

Joe Cordina does not care about bragging rights and views Gavin Gwynne as just someone in his way of achieving his world title ambitions.

Cordina defends his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles against his former stablemate at The O2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"We were in the same gym for a number of years but obviously where I was on the GB squad we sort of missed each other in the gym," Cordina told Sky Sports after showing off his skills during a public workout at York Hall on Wednesday.

"He's a tough fighter, six foot, big, strong but you're going to need a little bit more than just being big, fit and strong to beat me."

Gwynne will have a three-inch height advantage over Cordina

Gwynne (11-0, KOs 1) has claimed the winner will have bragging rights in Wales but Cordina (9-0, KOs 7) dismissed the fight as having an added edge for being a local derby.

"No, my goal has always been the same to get to a world title and he's just someone in the way," Cordina said.

