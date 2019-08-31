Lomachenko vs Campbell: Savannah Marshall extends unbeaten record as James Tennyson scores huge KO

0:39 Savannah Marshall stops Daniele Bastieri in the fourth round on her Matchroom debut Savannah Marshall stops Daniele Bastieri in the fourth round on her Matchroom debut

Savannah Marshall broke down Daniele Bastieri at The O2 on Saturday night after James Tennyson announced himself at lightweight with a vicious second-round knockout.

Marshall - an amateur world champion - was making her debut for Matchroom Boxing and totally dominated her Brazilian counterpart, scoring her third consecutive stoppage victory to improve to 7-0.

'The Silent Assassin' now wants to remain active and confirmed that she will be back out in Newcastle on October 19, live on Sky Sports.

Marshall campaigns at super-middleweight

"I was expecting her to come to me as a bull but she didn't, it took me a few rounds to get into it," Marshall said afterwards.

"I'm 7-0, I'll be back out in Newcastle on October 19 in a massive step-up."

It was a patient start from the 28-year old before, in the second-round, Marshall started to get on top, using her reach to land straight shots.

A huge left hook landed in the third as Bastieri's face began to redden and bloody and the one-way assault continued the rounds after. Two heavy lefts signalled the end in the fifth, the Brazilian falling to the canvas before the referee called it off.

Earlier, it took James Tennyson just two rounds to score an explosive knockout, finishing Atif Shafiq with two huge left hooks to claim the vacant WBA International title.

The Belfast man had previously ripped through the domestic ranks at super-featherweight before a failed world title bid against Tevin Farmer, and he showed that his power has carried up to lightweight with a vicious finish.

"I just had to be patient, he's a tricky opponent, I knew my time would come," "The Assassin" - who improves to 25-3 - told Sky Sports afterwards.

"My super-featherweight times are long gone."

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "At lightweight, James will be a major problem and he's not afraid to step-up into any fight.

"He'll be in line for the British champion or maybe he will fight in The States next."

