Carl Frampton's next opponent confirmed as Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas on November 30

Carl Frampton returns to America for his next fight

Carl Frampton can put his freak injury postponement behind him when he faces American Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas on November 30.

The Belfast man was forced to pull out of a scheduled fight against Emmanuel Dominguez in August after a large ornament fell on his left hand, but is now set to return on the same bill as Oscar Valdez in a super-featherweight double-header.

Frampton has been linked with a fight against Valdez, who previously defeated Scott Quigg on points in 2018, but 'The Jackal' must firstly overcome the unbeaten McCreary.

The Ohio-based boxer has 16 victories, with a solitary draw, ahead of a big step-up in class against Frampton, a former two-weight world champion.

Frampton has decided to move up in weight after he suffered a points defeat to Josh Warrington in an IBF featherweight title fight in Manchester last December.

Valdez has joined Frampton in the 130lb division after vacating his WBO featherweight belt and will battle fellow Mexican Andres Gutierrez.