Prograis vs Taylor: Lawrence Okolie vows to stop unbeaten Yves Ngabu

Lawrence Okolie targets the European cruiserweight belt on Saturday

Lawrence Okolie has vowed to hand Yves Ngabu his first professional defeat by stopping the European champion inside the distance.

Okolie challenges the Belgian cruiserweight on the undercard to Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Ngabu, trained by Dominic Ingle in Sheffield, has racked up 20 straight wins, 14 by stoppage, but Okolie believes the 30-year-old is just another stepping stone on the way to a world title.

👀 20-0 Yves Ngabu defends his European Cruiserweight Title vs 13-0 @Lawrence_tko this Saturday! 🔥 #NgabuOkolie pic.twitter.com/2XTpo5R5cX — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 21, 2019

"I'll stop him," insisted Okolie (13-0, KOs 10). "Don't get me wrong, he's a good fighter with good footwork and he believes in his power. He will come to have a fight but I'll take his title away from him.

"It's more about the belt. I don't know him or care about him as a person. He's got something that I want in the European title.

Yves Ngabu makes his third title defence against Okolie at The O2

"I want to have won the British, Commonwealth and European titles within 14 fights. He's highly-ranked and undefeated too so it'll be a good string to my bow.

"He's 20-0 with 14 knockouts, he's a solid opponent. He hasn't really boxed too many top-level opponents.

"This is a good step up and I'd like one more before I start challenging for world titles. It's an interesting time in the cruiserweight division where belts are free and there's new guys coming through."

