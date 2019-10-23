Prograis vs Taylor: Live stream of media workout with Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor, Derek Chisora and more

Watch a live stream of the media workout Watch a live stream of the media workout

Watch a live a stream as Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, Derek Chisora and David Price display their ring skills at the pre-fight media workout.

Book Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price now!

Watch Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price online

Scotland's IBF champion Taylor faces Prograis, who holds the WBA 'super' belt, in Saturday's World Boxing Super Series final, with Chisora's heavyweight battle against Price on the same bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Follow a live stream of the media workout on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Taylor has already stoked up his rivalry with American Prograis, insisting he could deliver a destructive victory at the weekend.

"I'm very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well," said Taylor.

"I can't see anything other than a Josh Taylor win. If he tries to make it a 'dog fight', tries to walk me down and drag me into a fight, he is getting chinned. I will knock him spark out!"

Watch the WBSS final and Chisora vs Price on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 7pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.