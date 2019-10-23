Prograis vs Taylor: David Price believes he can defeat Derek Chisora

0:59 Liverpudlian David Price is ready for a hard night's work at The O2 Liverpudlian David Price is ready for a hard night's work at The O2

David Price believes he could be facing the hardest fight of his life when shares a ring with Derek Chisora this weekend.

Price battles Chisora in a 12-round heavyweight showdown on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price now!

Watch Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price online

The popular scouser took the fight at short notice after Joseph Parker pulled out but he is confident of upsetting the odds against heavy-handed Chisora.

"I think it was three weeks' notice but plenty of time because I made the point of staying in the gym after the last fight purely because there's that much happening in the heavyweight division now there was always a chance this was going to happen," Price told Sky Sports.

"I think everyone knows what to expect from Derek. He's going to bring the heat, he's going to put the pressure on, he's going to let his hands go.

Derek Chisora brought along his puppy and introduced his new trainer Steve Broughton but did not take part in the workout at Spitalfields

"So I'm expecting the toughest fight of my career, but I feel I'm coming into the form of my career. I believe I have to be at my best to beat him but I'm confident I've got what it takes to make it on the night.

"I think the important thing for me is how I pace the fight. I can't go with Derek Chisora at his pace, that's just how it is, it's how I'm made but if I can fight at my own pace, I can do it. So it's about fighting my fight on Saturday night.

"But I look forward to it because this is why I'm in boxing to challenge myself against the top fighters and this falls into that category.

Price forced Dave Allen to retire after 10 rounds at The O2 in July

Price has given himself a renewed sense of confidence after his stoppage win over Dave Allen last time out but the former British and Commonwealth champion is refusing to look too far ahead.

"If I win this fight I'll be calling for the big names without a doubt and expect the fights to happen. There is a cliché - one fight at a time.

"I've got a monumental task in front of me on Saturday night but if I come through this the world could be my oyster."

Watch the WBSS final and Chisora vs Price on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.