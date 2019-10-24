Boxing News

Prograis vs Taylor: Watch a live stream of the press conference

Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor will face-off at their press conference from 11.30am on Thursday - watch a live stream here.

The WBA and IBF super-lightweight championships and the Muhammad Ali trophy will be up for grabs on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, between the unbeaten champions.

Prograis and Taylor were both tetchy and eager to fight at Wednesday night's work-out so today's face-to-face meeting should be fiery.

Derek Chisora and David Price, the heavyweights, will follow in their own press conference from 1pm.

