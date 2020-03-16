Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifiers in London suspended

London's Copper Box Arena allowed fans to watch the first two days of Olympic qualifying

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifying tournament at the Copper Box Arena in London has been suspended.

The International Olympic Committee says they aim to complete the distribution of the remaining qualification places in May and June.

Monday's sessions, which took place behind closed doors, will be completed before the suspension. Britain's Galal Yafai qualified for Tokyo 2020 on Monday evening.

An IOC statement read: "In light of the constantly changing landscape worldwide, the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided today to suspend the current Boxing Road to Tokyo European qualifier in London, Great Britain, and the subsequent Americas and final world qualifiers, which were scheduled to take place in May.

"The European qualifier, which started on March 14 and was planned to run until March 24, will be closed after today's evening session.

Caroline Dubois won her fight on Saturday in front of fans

"The BTF eventually took the decision to suspend the event today, amid increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures, in order to allow the participants from over 60 countries to adjust their travel plans and return home."

The event, involved 342 male and female boxers from more than 40 countries with 77 Olympic spots available

The action, which started started on Saturday, saw Caroline Dubois win her first-round match in front of spectators who were allowed to attend the event for the first two days of competition, despite other sports postponing their fixture lists.

On Sunday it was announced no spectators would be permitted to attend Monday's morning or afternoon sessions before the subsequent postponement.

