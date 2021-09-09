Tommy Welch says 'real nasty side' is being saved for British heavyweight rivals as he plans another 'spiteful' win

Tommy Welch says his "real nasty side" is being saved for British heavyweight rivals, but he plans to add another 'very spiteful' victory to his destructive record.

Welch can resume his blistering progress in the pro ranks when he faces Spaniard Alvaro Terrero in Coventry on Friday night.

The unbeaten 26-year-old has rampaged to three knockouts in three months but insists his opponents have been toppled by precise punches, rather than brute force.

Image: Welch returns against Alvaro Terrero in Coventry on Friday night

"I believe the train is in motion and I'm heading to my next destination," Welch told Sky Sports. "If there's any obstacles in the way, I'm looking to mow them down anyway.

"It's more timing than power. The power is there, I'm stopping people in the gym, and I'm stopping people on the night.

"If this guy comes to mix it like I'm expecting, I should be able to time some good shots on him for sure."

Asked about his ruthless instincts, Welch told Sky Sports: "Very spiteful!

"I've been very calm and collected. To be honest, the only thing I need to do is my job. I'm not trying to get too nasty until I have to.

"I won't have to bring my real nasty side out. I'll save that for the bigger boys."

Welch is not concerned about travelling to hostile territory, having claimed whirlwind victories in Belgium and Italy this summer.

With a title fight in his future plans, Welch believes he is gaining the ideal preparation to become a dominant champion.

"Anywhere, anytime, any place, I don't mind.

"Look to get around 10-0 and then potentially look for some silverware," said Welch.

"It hardens you when you go their backyard. If you can go to anyone's back garden and fight, you can fight anywhere.

"The experience is making me. We're not being molly coddled in one place, getting looked after by one team.

"I'm on little shows, big shows. It doesn't matter where, the job is getting finished."