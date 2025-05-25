Manchester Box Cup: Watch free live stream of amateur boxing tournament with Tyson Fury's cousin in action

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of finals day from the Manchester Box Cup

Future stars of boxing take to the ring in the finals of the Manchester Box Cup - and you can watch the action in a live stream on Sky Sports from 9.50am until 5.30pm.

Boxers from clubs across the great fighting city of Manchester as well as across the rest of the UK and abroad will come together to compete in the 2025 edition of the amateur tournament.

The event will also welcome the newest contender from the famous Fury family as James Dean Fury, the 19-year-old cousin of Tyson and nephew of trainer Peter Fury, takes to the Box Cup stage.

He meets local rival Kieran McDaid in a blockbuster 80kgs final. McDaid is only 21 and already has the experience of over 100 bouts. He boxes for Jimmy Egan's, the club where Tyson Fury himself first learned his trade.

Tyson Fury's cousin James Dean Fury will be in action at the Manchester Box Cup where he believes he will take home the glory

"It's a great platform for North-West boxing," tournament organiser David Pownall said. "This is the fourth year but it's going to take it to the next level."

Former WBA lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla, who works with fighters at Fox ABC, has regularly had his boxers compete in the event.

"It's growing year by year," Crolla said. "You have people coming from all over the UK, some flying over for it. It's an event that's growing and it's good to see. The standard's really high.

"You have kids who struggle getting fights outside of championships but they get them at the Manchester Box Cup and other Box Cups because the best want to test themselves."