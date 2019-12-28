England can overhaul steep South Africa target, says Graham Thorpe

England batsmen Joe Denly (l) and Rory Burns touch gloves as play finishes for the day at Centurion

England batting coach Graham Thorpe believes the tourists are capable of pulling off an unlikely victory as they chase 376 in the first Test against South Africa.

Joe Root's side must complete the eighth-largest run chase in Test history if they are to prevail at Centurion after bowling South Africa out for 272 on the third day.

But the visitors' spirited display during the evening session - when they reached 121 with Dom Sibley the only casualty - has given them hope of making history when the match resumes on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am.

"Probably if you gave us this position a day ago, we'd have taken it," Thorpe told Sky Sports. "If we play well, we can put South Africa under pressure.

"South Africa will say, if they get two early wickets, the game is theirs - but we know we've got a chance if we play well and get a good session in the morning.

"We're pleased to show the character we did. It hasn't been a straightforward match for us, with players coming and going with illness - so we're pleased to get through to the end of the day."

Rory Burns ended the third day on 77 not out

England captain Root and Jos Buttler both fell victim to the virus that has hit the visitors' camp during the tour, with the latter playing no part in the third day's play as Jonny Bairstow took over behind the stumps.

Root, however, did return to the field during the afternoon, ensuring that he will be eligible to bat in his preferred number four slot as England pursue victory.

But the steadfast performances of Rory Burns - who finished the day unbeaten on 77 - along with those of Dom Sibley and Joe Denly, ensured that Root was not required at the crease on the third evening.

7:26 Highlights from day three of the first Test between South Africa and England at Centurion. Highlights from day three of the first Test between South Africa and England at Centurion.

"It would have been a struggle," admitted Thorpe, asked whether Root would have been fit to bat earlier. "Now hopefully Jos Buttler and Joe Root will both have another night's sleep.

"That's why we know it's so important we got through tonight's session to give ourselves a chance."

England's batsmen have so far displayed greater steel than they did in the first innings at Centurion, when they slid from 142-3 to be dismissed for 181 in just 53.2 overs.

Dom Sibley's wicket was the only one to fall in the evening session, with the opener caught and bowled by Keshav Maharaj

But Thorpe was pleased with their improvement second time around, adding: "You've got to take bad days on the chin and be honest in your reflection.

"We didn't bat well enough first innings - we let ourselves down. But it's always nice to see players bounce back and show character to put it right.

"We need to keep learning and be more ruthless when we're in a better position. When you're out in the middle you've got to play the situation."