The Ashes 2025/26: England's Joe Root plays down his struggles in Australia and questions need for pink-ball Test

Joe Root said he is confident of rediscovering his scoring touch after a drubbing by Australia in the Ashes opener and has questioned the need for a pink-ball Test.

England take on Australia in Brisbane as the second Ashes Test begins on Thursday, with the tourists looking to respond strongly to their eight-wicket defeat inside two days in Perth, with Root lasting just 18 balls across two innings.

Test cricket's second highest run-scorer after Sachin Tendulkar, Root has played in each of England's seven previous day-night Tests - of which they have won just two and lost five.

Australia have won 13 of their 14 day-night Tests with their only loss coming at the Gabba last year against West Indies, and Root questioned the need for a pink-ball Ashes Test.

"It's very successful and very popular here," Root told reporters on Sunday.

"Australia has got a good record here. So you can see why we're playing one of those games. Ultimately, two years out it's going to be there. It's part and parcel of making sure you're ready for it.

"A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so. But it doesn't mean that it shouldn't be here either."

Former England captain Root has now gone 29 innings without a century against Australia in Test matches Down Under, sparking criticism of his form, but the 34-year-old had no doubt about his ability to score again.

"I'm making sure I'm clear on how I want to construct an innings against the pink ball in these conditions, against this attack," Root added.

"That's what this week's about... just readying yourself as best as possible, having good conversations around things on how we can work together and build those big partnerships that are going to set up games for us."

Root was out for a duck and eight with Mitchell Starc his tormentor in a frantic first Test that was all over inside two days.

"It's pretty disappointing in terms of the numbers," Root said.

"First innings, I thought it was a good ball. It's one of those things you can get early on. You've got to try and find a way to get through that phase when it's tricky at the start.

"And then second innings I thought my tempo was really good, made one mistake. You play a miss at that or it goes between the keeper and it slips for four, you never think of it again.

"I think it's having a bit of realism, understanding, yes there are things that I might have done differently if I get an opportunity again, but also it's not the end of the world."

England's top order enjoyed a net session at the Gabba on Sunday as they acclimatise to the humid weather.

Root said he was comfortable with the decision not to go to Canberra and play a pink-ball tour match against a Prime Minister's XI.

"This is the best way to prepare personally," he said. "Time in the middle is one thing, but as an experienced player, I feel like I know what I need to get the best out of myself."

Wood set to miss second Ashes Test

Mark Wood looks set to miss the second Ashes Test after sitting out England's first training session in Brisbane.

The 35-year-old missed the entire domestic season after undergoing surgery on the same knee in March and also had a hamstring scare during the pre-series warm-up match against England Lions.

He was ultimately passed fit after being sent for scans but delivered only 11 overs while wearing heavy strapping in Perth as the tourists slipped to a two-day defeat. Although wicketless, he cleared 93mph in the first innings and struck all-rounder Cameron Green in the helmet with a fierce bouncer, before seeing his speeds drop in a brief stint during Australia's chase.

He has previously made it clear he did not expect to play all five matches Down Under, telling former England captain Michael Vaughan on Fox Sports: "I'll definitely not play five, I know that. I think it just depends. I think just review it after every game."

England's two spare seamers - Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts - are currently in Canberra, tuning up in the Lions' match against a Prime Minister's XI. That gives them some welcome time in the middle should they be called upon and the pair are due to link up with the remainder of the Test squad on Monday.

