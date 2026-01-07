The Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes suffers groin injury on day four of final Test against Australia in Sydney

England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with a groin injury on day four of the final Ashes Test against Australia.

Stokes, who has been his side's most reliable bowling option throughout a difficult trip, pulled up after 10 balls on Wednesday morning at the SCG with Jacob Bethell concluding his over.

The 34-year-old departed for the dressing room mid-over, with a team spokesperson later confirming a groin issue.

Image: Stokes wants to stay as England captain after the Ashes series defeat

A short statement read: "Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint. We will provide an update when more information is available."

The skipper has bowled 101.1 overs across this Ashes series.

Stokes becomes the fourth English seamer to breakdown during the campaign with Mark Wood (knee) sent home after one Test, Jofra Archer (side) managing three and Gus Atkinson (hamstring) departing ahead of the series finale in Sydney.

The England captain has had to overcome knee, hamstring and shoulder injuries over the last few years, which had left him unable to play a complete part in the team's previous four Test series ahead of The Ashes.

Stokes recently signed a new England central contract, committing himself to the side until the end of the home Ashes in 2027, and he said after this winter's series defeat was confirmed that he wanted to stay on as captain.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-1