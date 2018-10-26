Jason Gillespie interested in Australia selector role

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie says he would be interested in taking on the "challenging role" of becoming a national selector in the future.

The Sussex coach, who led Yorkshire to back-to-back Division One crowns in 2014 and 2015, was viewed as a possible Australia head coach prior to Justin Langer's appointment in May, after Darren Lehmann stepped down following the ball-tampering scandal.

Gillespie was overlooked for the England coaching job in 2015 but remains well regarded after he won the Big Bash League T20 title this year with Adelaide Strikers.

Jason Gillespie returned to the English county game after two seasons with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash

"I'd certainly love to be involved in selection at some point in the future," Gillespie told cricket.com.au.

"It's certainly a challenging role and it's not to be underestimated how challenging it is.

"You only have to look at recent times, with the 50-over domestic one-day competition in Australia played very early in the season.

"And then players are being selected almost on the back of Big Bash form, because it's hard for the selectors to judge how a player is going in 50-over cricket when there hasn't been 50-over cricket played for four or five months.

"That's just one of many challenges that selectors have to go through."

The Cricket Australia selection panel currently consists of Trevor Hohns, Greg Chappell and national coach Justin Langer.

Mark Waugh resigned from his role in May and has not been replaced.