Joe Root says England need everyone from their squad to win Test series in Sri Lanka

England captain Joe Root says the entire squad will be needed if they are to win the Test series in Sri Lanka, and their first overseas since 2016.

Seamer Stuart Broad could face being left out of the starting XI for the first red-ball match of the tour if the visitors opt to play three spinners in Galle.

Ben Foakes could be in line to make his debut for England, with Jos Buttler playing as a specialist batsman, after wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Surrey gloveman and his Lancashire counterpart shared the duties behind the stumps during the final day of warm-up action in Colombo but it was Foakes who worked at length on his glove work with wicketkeeping coach Bruce French at Monday's training session.

"I don't see it as being dropped," Root told Sky Sports presenter Ian Ward. "I see it as 16 players pulling together to win three matches and it is about having the right balance of side for each surface.

"It might be that you don't play all three games - any of the guys - but ultimately when you do you're raring to go.

"My message to the group is if you're not involved in the first Test on this surface, the surface will be very different in Kandy so the preparation for that starts now.

Ben Foakes featured in both England warm-up matches in Colombo

"Stuart's experience is invaluable and I think he is in a really good place with his game. He looks strong, with good skills and pace and his action is as good as it has been for a long time.

"We are blessed to have some very experienced players around this group, offering their advice, so whether they play or not their contributions will be very valuable."

England head coach Trevor Bayliss said the team are still deciding on whether to add to the bowling unit or include another batsman.

Jack Leach could be in line to play his second England Test if Bayliss opts to play three spinners - with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid likely to be included in the starting XI in Galle.

Root said the decision over which players to include to give the team the best chance of winning the Test was proving challenging.

Jack Leach picked up 2-61 against New Zealand in his only Test for England

"We have a feeling of the side we want but we are not ready to name it yet," Root explained. "We are very blessed with this squad, we have plenty of different options and whatever 11 we go with we are going to have a great balance.

"It depends what you want and what you think will complement the seamers. We're lucky to have batters that bowl as well and three very different spinners that would all add value to a surface that might spin and those options could prove vital.

"This might be the hardest selection meeting we've had. We had a few headaches in the summer (against India) but it is a really good place to be.

"Having to leave Sam Curran out at Trent Bridge (this summer) was not an easy call and you don't want to be making too many tough decisions like that.

Sam Curran was named Player of the Series this summer against India

"Having to make tough calls and winning big series, I'm all for that. I'm up for having the headaches and sleepless nights over it."

Although Root maintains his preference is to bat at No 4 for England, the 27-year-old admitted that both he and the team will need to be adaptable if they are to beat Sri Lanka.

"It is a skill you need in Test cricket to be adaptable," he said. "My preference would be to bat four but the situation and surface might mean we want to change things around and we are very open to that.

"The group is very aware that doing things as we have for a long time in this part of the world, we know what results we are going to get and it is going to be important we are not shy to do things slight differently.

"It might be that we make a spur-of-the-moment decision that looks right in that moment to try and change the tempo of the game. I am open to making those difficult decisions."

