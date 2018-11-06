WATCH: Highlights from day one of the first Sri Lanka vs England Test

England's Ben Foakes will be eyeing a century at Galle on Wednesday - but Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath bagged one of his own at the ground on Tuesday as the first Test got underway.

The left-arm spinner, playing his 93rd and final game before retirement, bowled England captain Joe Root to rack up his 100th wicket in Galle, becoming the third bowler in history, after Muttiah Muralitharan and James Anderson, to take a ton of scalps at a single Test ground.

Watch highlights above from a day on which England debutant Foakes hit an unbeaten 87 to lift the tourists to 321-8 by stumps after the side had slipped to 103-5.

Watch day two of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.15am on Wednesday.