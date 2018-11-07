PODCAST: England's spinners outbowl Sri Lanka in Galle

England are bossing the first Test in Galle after their spinners outbowled Sri Lanka on day two.

The dominance of England's slow bowlers is top of the agenda on the Cricket Debate, hosted by Charles Colvile, with the feats of Ben Foakes not far behind!

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE to hear guest Bob Willis and Ebony Rainford-Brent discuss England's remarkable progress in an extraordinary match at the fortress of Sri Lanka cricket.

Bob reflects on a day that was just about perfect for England, justifying the selectors' three-spinner combination, and says that England are well in position to win the match.

Meanwhile, Ebony has her say on who definitively deserves the tag of being England's number one spinner.

The pair also:

Assess what makes Jack Leach such a threat and discuss his future Test prospects

Analyse how Joe Root managed his three spinners and got the best out of his attack

What makes Foakes such a natural wicketkeeper and why he's enjoyed instant success

Whether there's room for Foakes in the line-up once Jonny Bairstow is fit

Look ahead to the ICC Women's World Twenty20 and assess England's chances of winning

