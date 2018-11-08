Keaton Jennings fifty steadies England after quick wickets on day three of first Test

1:28 Highlights from day three of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England from Galle. Highlights from day three of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England from Galle.

Keaton Jennings steadied England with a patient fifty after three wickets fell for 14 runs on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The tourists resumed on 38-0 with a lead of 177 runs and made a solid start as Rory Burns and Jennings improved their opening stand to 60.

The pair took minimal risks in the early stages of the game, deflecting Suranga Lakmal's seamers and sweeping only when it seemed safe to do so against Dilruwan Perera's off-spin.

Burns survived one tight DRS referral for lbw on 13 and his eagerness to dash through for an ill-judged single betrayed a lack of fluency at the crease, Dimuth Karunaratne throwing down the stumps from mid-wicket.

Ali, dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings, fared little better second time around making just three - the left-hander picking out Rangana Herath at mid-on as he looked to hit Dilruwan Perera over the top.

The mini-slump continued as captain Joe Root quickly returned to the pavilion, although he was undone by a crackerjack delivery from Herath that turned sharply to take the edge.

Jennings enjoyed a slice of luck on 58no when Sri Lanka failed to review a 'not out' decision for lbw - replays showing that Dananjaya's delivery would have hit middle stump.

At lunch England were 111-3 - a lead of 250 - with Jennings unbeaten on 60 and Ben Stokes 14no.

Live coverage of the first Test continues on Sky Sports Cricket and across Sky Sports digital platforms.