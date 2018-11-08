PODCAST: Bob Willis and Dominic Cork on Keaton Jennings' Ashes chances

A large slice of humble pie is on the menu for today’s Cricket Debate!

Opener Keaton Jennings silenced some of his critics (to a degree) with an unbeaten 146 on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka - and Bob Willis and Dominic Cork were quick to pay tribute.

The knock allowed England to declare on 322-6 and set their hosts a world record target of 462 - surely only rain denying the tourists an opening win.

- Jennings' chances of playing in the Ashes - and why Australia's seamers might be licking their lips at the prospect

- what makes Jennings such an effective batsman on the subcontinent and the potency of his reverse sweep

- how the opener's century could influence the selectors' future top-order thinking - and whether Moeen Ali should move up from three

- he issues currently facing Sri Lankan cricket, including the on-going match-fixing questions and a spate of injuries in the current team

- their analysis of Dilruwan Perera's attempts to bowl a leg-side line - prompting the umpires to quickly step in

