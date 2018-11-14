England lose Keaton Jennings, Rory Burns, Ben Stokes, Joe Root after opting to bat first

1:55 Catch up with all the action from the second Test between Sri Lanka and England at Kandy. Catch up with all the action from the second Test between Sri Lanka and England at Kandy.

England lost four top-order wickets after opting to bat first in the second Test against Sri Lanka on a dry surface.

On a pitch that looks set to deteriorate quickly and favour the spinners, Joe Root was in no doubt about what to do after winning his seventh toss in succession in Test cricket.

However, Keaton Jennings was unable to continue his fine form from the first Test and was dismissed for just one, prodding forward to seamer Suranga Lakmal and edged behind.

Ben Stokes (19), promoted to No 3, came in and looked in good order before he played back to Dilruwan Perera and was given out lbw after a good Sri Lanka review.

With the spinners already looking dangerous and getting ample help from the surface, Root was positive from the off and, alongside Rory Burns, kept the score ticking over, making a rather tame dismissal as he was bowled through the gate by Malinda Pushpakumara for 14.

Burns played well for his 43 but edged to slip, Dhananjaya de Silva snaffling the chance off Akila Dananjaya.

