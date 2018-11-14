PODCAST: How good can Sam Curran become after his latest heroics for England?

Sam Curran showed off his immense talent to help England post 285 on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka, hitting 64 and putting on 60 for the last wicket with James Anderson.

Jonathan Trott joined Charles Colvile and Bob Willis on the Cricket Debate to discuss Curran's latest heroics down the order, what sets him apart from other players his age and theorise over how good he could become - there are even comparisons to Sir Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff.

There is much more on the agenda besides, including:

- England's batting order as the lower-order excel after further struggles for those at the top

- Jonny Bairstow: will his omission after injury lead to players concealing injuries to avoid losing their place?

- Should Akila Dananjaya have been allowed to play after he was reported for a suspect bowling action?

- Jack Leach and what he offers Joe Root that England's others spinners can't

- Why did Ben Foakes not review after he was given out?

- Day two and what it might have in store

