Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid give England a slight edge at tea on day two

2:22 Catch up with all the action from day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England at Kandy Catch up with all the action from day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England at Kandy

Ben Stokes' brilliance in the field and two Adil Rashid wickets gave England a slight edge over Sri Lanka at tea on day two of the second Test.

SCORECARD | OVER-BY-OVER

A partnership of 96 between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva had frustrated England's bowlers for much of the morning but with just 20 minutes until lunch, they tried to sneak a quick single only for Stokes to throw down the stumps and send Karunaratne on his way.

Soon afterwards, Stokes was in the action again, taking an excellent one-handed catch at slip off Jack Leach to remove Kusal Mendis.

Ben Stokes was the difference for England on the second morning

Nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara (4) was the only wicket to go down in the first hour, miscuing a slog-sweep off Moeen Ali to Rory Burns at midwicket, Karunaratne and Dhananjaya thwarting England from there on in.

Karunaratne brought up his 18th Test fifty from the last ball before drinks as England's spinners struggled to find any rhythm, perhaps trying to force the issue.

Joe Root was forced to introduce James Anderson to try and wrestle back some control and when Dhanajaya dropped the ball into offside and set off for a quick single off the seamer, Stokes swooped and, with just one stump to aim at, hit his target to remove Karunaratne.

Cricket Debate Live on

Dhananjaya went through to his half-century but Mendis last just three balls, edging the first ball he faced from Leach to the left of Stokes at slip, who stuck out his hand to take a stunning reaction catch.

After lunch, it was over to Rashid. The leg-spinner was struggling for consistency but when he did find his mark, he was causing problems. It proved too much for Dhananjaya (59) in the end, as he feathered the ball behind to Ben Foakes from a big-turning delivery.

It was a similar story for Angelo Mathews, another superb leggie, a thicker edge this time but a good catch from Foakes meant the result was the same. Root came on to trap Niroshan Dickwella lbw but Roshen Silva (46no) and Dilruwan Perera (11no) batted through to tea, taking Sri Lanka to 244-7, trailing England's first-innings 285 by 41.

Watch continued live coverage from the second Test on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.