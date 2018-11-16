Rory Burns hits first fifty as England move into the lead against Sri Lanka

Rory Burns scored a brisk first fifty for England - but the tourists lost four wickets before lunch on day three in Kandy.

Burns (59) notched a 61-ball-half-century in his fourth Test innings for his country as England, who began the morning 46 runs in arrears after Sri Lanka scored 336 in their first knock, moved into an 85-run lead.

But the Surrey skipper's lbw dismissal on the sweep to Malinda Pushpakumara as lunch approached was swiftly followed by Ben Stokes (0) falling in a similar fashion to Dilruwan Perera second ball as Joe Root's quick-scoring side reached the interval on 131-4.

Burns and Keaton Jennings (26) shared a second-wicket stand of 73 after nightwatchman Jack Leach (1) was out lbw on the sweep to Dilruwan in the second over of the day, Sri Lanka reviewing succesfully.

Rory Burns completed his maiden fifty from 61 balls

But that partnership was ended when Jennings reverse-swept Akila Dananjaya on to his body and to Dhananjaya de Silva in the slip cordon.

Root was 26 not out at lunch with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 14.

