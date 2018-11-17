PODCAST: England spinners not at their best

England are three wickets away from a series win in Sri Lanka but Angelo Mathews' 88 has left the hosts 75 runs away from an unlikely victory in a finely-poised second Test.

After setting the home side 301 to draw level in the three-match Test series, Jack Leach gave England the perfect start as he took three quick wickets, but Mathews and Roshen de Silva (37) shared a 73-run, fifth-wicket partnership to drag their side back into the contest.

Surrey bowler Jade Dernbach joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile on The Cricket Debate to discuss the difficulties England's three spinners - Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Leach - faced as day four wore on.

Bob felt that Ali and Rashid, in particular, were unable to build pressure, with a lack of control and poor field settings allowing Sri Lanka to get back into the game. He also believes a lack of form with the bat is affecting Ali's confidence.

Meanwhile, Jade was full of praise for Mathews for putting aside his off-field troubles to put the hosts in a strong position despite falling to a "lazy" shot to Ali just after tea.

And, although Bob felt the wicket of Mathews was the "killer blow" for Sri Lanka, Jade believes, with Niroshan Dickwella (27 off 30 balls) and new batsman Akila Dhananjaya at the crease, the home side still pose a threat.

Watch day five of the second Test in Kandy from 4am on Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.