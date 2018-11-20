ICC dismisses £54m Pakistan claim against Indian cricket board

The Pakistan Cricket Board's £54m claim against their Indian counterpart has been dismissed

Pakistan's claim for damages from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) for refusing to play bilateral cricket has been dismissed by the International Cricket Council.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought damages amounting to a reported £54million from the BCCI for not honouring an agreement the two boards had signed in 2014 to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

However, BCCI officials have maintained that the decision to play lies with the Indian Prime Minister's office.

The most recent meetings between the sides came in the Asia Cup in September

"Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB's claim against the BCCI," cricket's governing body said in a statement.

Cricket between the neighbouring countries has been limited due to their longstanding off-field problems. Their last bilateral meeting came in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals.

It was the first series between the teams after since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, when Pakistani militants killed 166 people in India's financial capital.

India has since refused to play Pakistan outside of ICC events such as the World Cup and Champions Trophy.

India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed led their teams to a final meeting in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England

"In relation to the proceedings brought by PCB against BCCI, the PCB notes with regret the decision of the Disputes Panel of the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee," said a PCB statement.

"Following a lengthy disputes resolution process, the announcement of the decision today has come as a disappointment for PCB.

"PCB will determine its future course of action in this regard after detailed deliberations and consultations with its stakeholders."