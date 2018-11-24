Sri Lanka v England: All you need to know from day two in Colombo

3:46 Highlights from day two of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England from Colombo Highlights from day two of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England from Colombo

Keaton Jennings shows his class at short leg again as Sri Lanka fold under pressure from Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes in Colombo. All you need to know from day two...

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED | HIGHLIGHTS

Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes bowled England into a dominant position in the third Test at the end of a day dominated for so long by Sri Lanka, writes Sam Drury.

Moment of the day

If this tour has taught us anything about Keaton Jennings, it is that he is a fantastic short leg fielder. He proved that with a couple of brilliant catches in the second Test and he was at it again on day two at the SSC.

0:53 Keaton Jennings was in superb form at short leg, taking four catches in Sri Lanka's innings, including a couple of blinders Keaton Jennings was in superb form at short leg, taking four catches in Sri Lanka's innings, including a couple of blinders

Having taken a very fine grab off Jack Leach to give England their first wicket of the day, he took another three to equal an England-record four catches by a non-wicketkeeper in a Test innings - and the record-equalling catch was arguably his best yet!

With Stokes scaring the living daylights out of the Sri Lankan middle-order with a fiery spell at one end, Rashid was putting them in a spin at the other, meaning Jennings was always in the game.

He was more than up to the task and when Roshen Silva got an inside edge to a Rashid googly, Jennings, quick as a flash, stuck out his left-hand to take a remarkable one-handed catch. That left Sri Lanka five down and less than 10 overs later they had been bowled out.

Stat of the day

Since the start of 2016, three of the four slip fielders with the most drops off seamers have been English, with Joe Root's (8) two missed chances in Colombo moving him past Steve Smith (7).

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

Talking point

Having led the side to a first away series win in almost three years and led his team superbly in doing so, Root's reputation as a captaincy has rightly grown. However, on day two in Colombo, was he guilty of letting the game drift as Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva built their 142-run partnership? And should Adil Rashid have been introduced into the attack earlier?

Rashid bowled just one over before lunch and it wasn't until midway through the afternoon session that he got another bowl as Root largely kept faith with Leach and Moeen Ali.

Could Joe Root have acted sooner to end Dimuth Karunaratne's partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva?

Given the wickets the finger spinners have taken in the series and the control they have provided, that is understandable, but Root also brought himself on for a couple of overs and Stuart Broad had got through two spells before Rashid got more than a solitary over.

The impact of Rashid and Stokes suggests it might have been worth giving them a bowl earlier. Then again, given the position England find themselves in the match, Root could argue that he timed his bowling changes perfectly.

What they said

ADIL RASHID: "I thought it was a great comeback in the last session. Sri Lanka got off to a great start but we always had belief going in to tea; we kept it simple and the rewards came."

ROB KEY: "It looked like Sri Lanka were going to get a lead but Stokes produced an epic spell and, all of a sudden, Rashid was just bamboozling the opposition. Rashid looked like he was bowling on a different surface - and Jennings was unbelievable at short leg too."

Adil Rashid and Jennings combined three times on day two

MICHAEL ATHERTON: "It hasn't turned that much for the finger spinners and suddenly then your leg-spinner comes into his own and what a lovely combination it was with the pace of Stokes at one end and the wrist spin of Rashid at the other."

Tweets of the day

What a Sri Lankan collapse at the SSC. Adil Rashid's best spell in Test cricket? Brilliant catching by Keaton Jennings and a significant intervention from Ben Stokes. England well placed for 3-0... — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) November 24, 2018

He's only gone and done it again! Jennings takes another stunner as Rashid outfoxes Roshen with a googly. Sri Lanka now 206-5.



Watch #SLvENG on Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event or follow our blog: https://t.co/7WbErt4WHx https://t.co/uZpi7yEpZH — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 24, 2018

Without question the best I've seen Adil Rashid bowl, albeit against low grade batting. One can become a function of the other in any case . — mike selvey (@selvecricket) November 24, 2018

I’ve played in Sri Lanka and in the heat and humidity this is a Herculean effort by Stokes. — Graemefowler (@GFoxyFowler) November 24, 2018

Watch day three of the third Test between Sri Lanka and England from 4.15am, Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.