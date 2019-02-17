Jason Roy and Joe Root score centuries in England's ODI warm-up in West Indies

Jason Roy scored 110 before retiring out in Barbados

England's Jason Roy and Joe Root eased to centuries in the team's sole warm-up game before the ODI series against Windies.

Opening batsman Roy (110 from 82 balls) - mentioned by England coach Trevor Bayliss as a potential Test call-up this summer - reached three figures from 78 deliveries before retiring out against a University of West Indies Vice Chancellor's XI at Three Ws Oval in Barbados.

Root (114 off 81) completed a 74-ball ton before he was stumped late on as he backed up his 122 against Windies in the final Test in St Lucia last week - the Yorkshireman's knock helping England to 371-7 from their 50 overs.

However, skipper Eoin Morgan was run out for eight and Alex Hales - batting at No 6 with Jos Buttler given extended rest after the Test series against Windies - was dismissed for a duck second ball.

Roy struck 15 fours and a six in his innings, putting on 129 with Jonny Bairstow (46) for the opening wicket, after the latter was dropped on nine, and then 57 with Test captain Root for the second wicket.

Root racked up four sixes and 11 fours before he was out to Keron Cottoy, leaving Chris Woakes (22no) and Liam Plunkett (5no) to round off the innings.

Joe Root followed up his Test ton with 114 at Cave Hill

Moeen Ali (24) and Ben Stokes (23) also got a hit ahead of the opening ODI against Windies at Kensington Oval on Wednesday