PODCAST: England's opening World Cup win over South Africa and that Ben Stokes catch

Bob Willis and Jonathan Trott join Charles Colvile to reflect on England's winning start to the ICC Cricket World Cup.

It was an ideal start to the World Cup for Eoin Morgan's side as England ran out convincing 104-run winners over South Africa at The Oval.

Jonathan Trott joins Cricket Debate regular Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to reflect on how the hosts handled the pressure as they entertained on their way to a comprehensive victory.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW in full here, which included Trott and Bob's views on...

- If this was the best ODI side England have produced and their ability to handle the pressure of being favourites

- Ben Stokes' maturity as a cricketer that allowed him to come to the batting crease in a pressurised situation and hold the innings together.

- Whether or not Stokes' spectacular catch was one of the "best of all time" as Nasser Hussain said on commentary.

0:44 Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wonder catch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wonder catch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa

- What lessons England learnt from losing in the Champions Trophy semi-final to Pakistan in Cardiff in 2017.

- The impact Jofra Archer has had, how the pace bowler confuses his opponents with his relaxed run-up before releasing 90 mph rockets and which seamer makes way in the Test side for the Ashes to accommodate Archer.

- If some of South Africa's senior players are past their best and how they get David Miller into the team.

To listen to the full podcast DOWNLOAD HERE!

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404).