Jonny Bairstow warns England must prepare for anything against 'dangerous' Australia

Jonny Bairstow says England must prepare for all conditions as Australia seek a successful defence of the Ashes for the first time since 2002-03.

Test cricket's oldest battle resumes at Edgbaston on Thursday, the start of a five-match Specsavers Ashes Series where Joe Root's side aim to maintain the feel-good factor in English cricket after World Cup glory in the white-ball game.

Ashley Giles said after the remarkable 143-run victory over Ireland that standards will need to be raised ahead of facing Australia, but Yorkshire wicket-keeper Bairstow believes England will adapt to the heightened pressure.

"You've got to look at different teams in different ways," said Bairstow, speaking to Sky Sports at the Kings Heath Cricket Club, a short drive from Edgbaston.

"Everyone's going to have a different bowling attack, different batters and there's going to be different conditions in each venue so you've got to prepare for anything.

"You could be batting on that first morning or you could be fielding, it could be sunny or it could be rainy - you don't know what's going to happen, so that's the exciting part of it.

"With the weather, there's so many different variables with it; whether it's overcast, raining, whether the pitch is a bit drier or the spin may come into it a bit more, there's so many variables.

Bairstow got a pair during England's remarkable 143-run win over Ireland

"We've just got to focus on the first game at Edgbaston, where we know there's going to be a fantastic atmosphere and a great spectacle."

It is shaping up to be a fascinating contest between two evenly-matched sides, and Bairstow - who played in the 2013 and 2015 series wins - played down the importance of who opens the batting when the First Test gets underway.

"I don't think anyone is thinking too much about that," he added.

Bairstow has played down the importance of the opening partnership

"Eleven people are going out onto the pitch, and whatever order those people go out, it won't affect too much.

"There's an excitement around the squad and obviously Jay (Jason Roy) made his debut last week, and getting a half century was a really big confidence booster for him. So where he bats is above my pay grade."

