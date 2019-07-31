Chris Woakes in, Jofra Archer out for England's first Ashes Test against Australia

England have picked all-rounder Chris Woakes for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston with paceman Jofra Archer missing out.

Woakes, 30, got the nod to play at his home ground after taking 6-17 against Ireland at Lord's last week and will now team-up with prolific pairing James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Archer missed the one-off Test after suffering with a side strain during England's World Cup win earlier in the month.

All-rounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Olly Stone are the other two players to miss out from the 14-man squad named by England on Saturday.

More to follow...

England team: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

