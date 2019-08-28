Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer says England have Australia 'thinking twice' after Headingley win

1:04 England bowler Jofra Archer is happy with an unbeaten start to Test cricket after helping level the Ashes series. England bowler Jofra Archer is happy with an unbeaten start to Test cricket after helping level the Ashes series.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer believes they have "planted a few seeds of doubt" in the Australian side after their stunning run-chase in the third Test at Headingley that has levelled the Ashes series at 1-1 with two Tests to play.

Ben Stokes struck a mesmerising 135 not out to see England to a thrilling one-wicket win after being joined by No 11 Jack Leach when 73 runs were still required.

England's run-chase of 359 is their record-highest in Test cricket, with Archer suggesting that could leave psychological scars on Australia heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 4.

"We planted a few seeds of doubt in the Australian side," Archer told Sky Sports News. "They'll probably think twice about declaring. They now won't know if enough [runs], is actually enough.

"We've taken a lot of positives and will probably start the next game well, even though it hasn't started yet.

"We're not going to change anything. We showed we're not going to go down without a fight.

"Coming back from 67 all out [in the first innings] to even come close, we probably made it a bit hard on ourselves right up to the last hour, but we were always in the game.

"I just think the Australians are going to have to think twice about giving us a target. They thought 350 was a lot - it was - but we gave it a fair crack and we got there at the end of the day."

The action at Headingley began with Archer taking a maiden Test five-for in only his second game as he returned figures of 6-45 from 17.1 overs to see England bowl out Australia for 179 in helpful overcast conditions.

Archer added a further two scalps in the second innings to improve his haul to 13 wickets across two Tests, at an average of 13.53 and 34.6 strike-rate.

As he continues to take the cricketing summer by storm - Archer was also England's leading wicket-taker on their way to World Cup glory, with 20 wickets at 23.05 - the 24-year-old was asked how he was coping with all the attention and if he is already the world's best quick.

"I think that's a bit of a stretch to call me the world's best bowler," replied Archer. "It's cricket; you can't ever write the script. I only got two wickets in the second innings - it doesn't always go to plan - but I never thought I would get my first five-wicket haul soon.

"You keep trying and wait till your day comes. But it might be someone else's day, like it was Stokesy's on Sunday.

"I don't think my life has changed much. I'm just doing the same things I've been doing all the time - that's probably why I've been doing so well. The same run-up, the same approach, same everything.

"My social media has gone up a bit. I go to the supermarket and someone usually recognises me, sometimes just random people off the street come up and shake my hand.

"It happened in a pet shop last night, in fact - a guy walked past me and said: 'well done in the World Cup'."

